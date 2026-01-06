FOX 13 Dream Team honors Utah PE teacher battling breast cancer

FOX 13’s Dream Team honored a Utah physical education teacher known as “Coach Mag,” recognizing her dedication to students, her role as her family’s sole provider, and the strength she has shown while battling breast cancer. Magaly Barton, a physical education teacher at Mountain View Elementary School, was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in June and has continued teaching while undergoing treatment.

“She’s just always happy. The kids are just so excited to be there with her,” said coworker Corie Bailon. “I think she tries not to show that she's in pain or struggling. She just makes sure they are having a good time.”

Principal Jason Finch said Barton’s dedication stood out from the beginning. He first met her while she was coaching his children’s soccer team and encouraged her to teach at Mountain View.

“She comes to work each and every day whether she’s feeling good or feeling like she can do it, but she does it for the kids. And she’s amazing like that,” Finch said.

“She’s just an amazing teacher. She goes above and beyond each and every day to meet the needs of the students, and she not only meets their needs, but she makes it fun,” he added.

During the school's winter concert FOX 13’s Dream Team, along with Steve Wright from Mountain America Credit Union, surprised Barton on stage in front of students.

Barton received a bouquet of roses and several gifts including a cozy blanket from Minky Couture, a much needed sound system for her P.E. classes, gift cards and $1,000 in cash.

“I’m shocked. I did not see that coming. It feels really good. I feel appreciated a lot today,” Barton said.

Bailon, who nominated Barton for the surprise, said her colleague never stops giving to her students.

“I just think Coach Mag is amazing at what she does. She comes here, she’s dedicated… she comes everyday even if its not convenient or if she’s in pain and she really works hard for the kids to make sure their time is enjoyable in PE,” Bailon said. “Especially this week, is their obstacle course and she always does a fun job doing the obstacle and making the kids feel excited to be here everyday.”

Barton underwent surgery just before the school year began in August and is now going through chemotherapy.

“It’s been rough, I get up in the morning and I really have to push myself. I wake up about 15 times a night to try to be here, it’s a challenge,” she said.

She said support from her coworkers has helped her keep going.

“They have been amazing. Even my principal, Jason Flinch, if I need to have a sub/assistant with me he's been really good at sending someone with me,” Barton said. “Coworkers are asking me how I’m doing and doing things for me so I feel really well supported in this school.”

