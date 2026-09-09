Mother of 6 girls with disabilities surprises her community — so her community surprised her back

Freya Robinson's day starts at 5 a.m. and rarely ends before 8:30 at night — and she would not have it any other way.

Robinson is the mother of six girls, each with disabilities requiring individualized education plans and customized teaching. Despite the demands of daily caregiving, Robinson keeps her family active, taking her daughters adaptive racing, camping, and on countless other adventures — making sure no one is ever left out.

"So like everything that one gal can do, they can all do," said Sam, one of Robinson's closest friends.

Her dedication inspired those closest to her to nominate her for a Dream Team surprise, organized by Mountain America Credit Union.

Jeff Chandler of Mountain America Credit Union led the surprise, joining roughly 30 of Robinson's friends for what amounted to a parade to her front door.

"It's such an honor. Such an honor to meet you and learn about your life, and you give so much to everyone else and we're so inspired by what you do," Chandler said.

The gifts presented to Robinson included a basket of self-care items including face masks and aromatherapy products, a $150 gift card for a dinner out with her husband Chad, premium movie passes, a complimentary blowout and color treatment from Rooted Salon, a complimentary 90-minute massage from Palm Spa in Sandview, a professional family photo shoot from Brooke Wilson Photography, and $1,300 in cash to use however she chooses.

Friends say Robinson's approach to parenting is defined by what she refuses to see.

"Freya doesn't have limits. That's what it is. She sees people that most would say there's limitations, and she just takes those limits right out," Sam said.

"There should be like 100 times more people like Freya," Sam said.

Robinson, visibly moved by the outpouring of support, said the recognition was never her motivation.

"I don't, we don't do it for reward. I do it because I love my kids. I love all the kids that we've touched in our lives. I love the love that they give us. I can't explain the gifts that these kids are in my life every day," Robinson said.

CLICK HERE to nominate someone deserving of a Dream Team surprise.

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