Tooele County asks residents to take traffic safety survey

TOOELE, Utah — The recent death of a woman in a wheelchair has intensified calls from Tooele County residents for urgent improvements to traffic safety and infrastructure in the rapidly growing area.

The fatal accident occurred last Tuesday at the intersection of Main Street and 1000 North, where resident Sherrie Jolley was struck and killed by a vehicle. Tooele City Police are still investigating the crash.

Alexander Harris, who witnessed the collision, described the intersection as chaotic and dangerous.

“People just speed,” Harris said. “And I feel like there needs to be more done for pedestrians, especially after what happened.” He suggested adding flashing lights and lights to the medians to improve visibility and pedestrian safety.

Jolley was a well-known member of the community, remembered for her positive presence.

"She’s out there doing good deeds for people. Huge loss for the community,” said Harris.

The accident has amplified long-standing frustrations among residents who feel the county's infrastructure is failing to keep pace with its growth.

“Seems like this county wants to put the cart before the horse,” said Tooele County resident Brent Eggett. “It’s really posed a safety concern for everyone. I worry about my children and grandchildren.”

Eggett pointed to several areas needing immediate attention, suggesting both the Midvalley Highway and Highway 112 should be expanded from two lanes to four. He also advocated for a belt route, which he said should have been built 20 years ago, to divert semi-trucks and other heavy equipment from the main thoroughfares.

“I think Midvalley Highway would be a good start to that,” said Eggett.

Last Thursday, Tooele County hosted a public meeting to discuss a new Safety Action Plan. The county estimated about 25 residents attended; they’re now urging more citizens to provide feedback through an online survey.

“We need more input from our community,” said Eggett.

County officials have stated that they will invite the public to provide more input as they draft a plan to make the roads safer for everyone.

“I do value the people in my community. I want the people in my community to be safe,” said Harris.