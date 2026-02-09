Zero Fatalities' chilling Super Bowl ad warns against texting and driving

SALT LAKE CITY — A chilling message opened one of last night's local Super Bowl ads: "Hey everyone... I'm about to check a text... veer out of my lane, and hit another car."

The stark advertisement was sponsored by the Utah Department of Transportation and the Zero Fatalities program, delivering a blunt warning to drivers about the deadly consequences of checking phones while driving.

The ad's direct approach aimed to grab viewers' attention during one of television's most-watched events, using the Super Bowl's massive audience to spread awareness about distracted driving dangers.

Jason Mettman with the Department of Public Safety discussed the campaign's impact and message following the advertisement's debut.

The Zero Fatalities program, in partnership with FOX 13, continues Utah's ongoing effort to eliminate traffic deaths through education and awareness campaigns targeting dangerous driving behaviors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.