Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsDRIVEN TO CHANGE

Actions

Zero Fatalities' chilling Super Bowl ad warns against texting and driving

Zero Fatalities speaks with FOX 13 News about their big game ad
Screenshot 2026-02-09 113852.png
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — A chilling message opened one of last night's local Super Bowl ads: "Hey everyone... I'm about to check a text... veer out of my lane, and hit another car."

The stark advertisement was sponsored by the Utah Department of Transportation and the Zero Fatalities program, delivering a blunt warning to drivers about the deadly consequences of checking phones while driving.

The ad's direct approach aimed to grab viewers' attention during one of television's most-watched events, using the Super Bowl's massive audience to spread awareness about distracted driving dangers.

Jason Mettman with the Department of Public Safety discussed the campaign's impact and message following the advertisement's debut.

The Zero Fatalities program, in partnership with FOX 13, continues Utah's ongoing effort to eliminate traffic deaths through education and awareness campaigns targeting dangerous driving behaviors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Driven to Change Logo in partnership with by Zero Fatalities

DRIVEN TO CHANGE

Have a question for UHP? Share it below and we'll ask.

Recent Driven to Change stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click to share your ideas on how to make Utah's roads safer