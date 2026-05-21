Utah families and traffic officials urge safe driving as the 100 deadliest days of summer begin

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last 5 years, 11 people have died on Utah roads over Memorial Day weekend.

As the stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day — known as the 100 deadliest days for drivers and passengers — gets underway, traffic officials and families who have experienced tragedy firsthand are urging drivers to make safer choices behind the wheel.

Every face on Zero Fatalities' display wall of remembrance represented a life lost or forever changed by a single decision. Whether it was speeding, driving under the influence, driving distracted, or not wearing a seatbelt, the consequences extend far beyond the crash itself.

"Just a split-second decision can change your life," John Gleason said.

"The consequences didn't end with the crash itself. They continue to ripple through families, friends, and really even entire communities," Gleason said.

Debbie Hill knows that reality personally. Her daughter, Chelsea, was 24 years old when she was killed in a crash 16 years ago. "Our 24-year-old daughter, Chelsea Hill was with her best friend 16 years ago in September," Hill said.

"She was unbuckled. They were turning into a parking lot, going 5 miles an hour, and were rear-ended. It caused the car to turn over one time. She was ejected from the sunroof and killed instantly. Her best friend walked away," Hill said.

The loss has left a permanent void in her family's life. "My husband was never able to walk Chelsea down the aisle. I was never able to help her plan the wedding or enjoy grandchildren, and every Christmas, every holiday," Hill said.

Brooke Rummage Simpson shared the story of her father, Randy Rummage. "Randy Rummage was a husband, a father, and a papa to many, and mostly a friend," Rummage Simpson said.

"Someone's choice to get behind the wheel after abusing prescription medication took his life," Rummage Simpson said.

"Every growth, every birth. Every struggle, every change. Every triumph, every basketball game, every sporting event, we miss him," Rummage Simpson said.

Parents, spouses, and children from across the state shared tragic memories of the people they loved and lost, all in the hope that their stories will make drivers think twice about a decision that could cost a life.

In memory of the lives lost and impacted during the 100 deadliest days on Utah roads, the visual display will be housed at the shops at South Town in Sandy before it moves to various locations throughout the state.

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