Actions Facebook Tweet Email 2024 Interactive U.S. Election Results Posted Recent Utah political stories What’s needed to secure a victory in the presidential election Joe St. George Here are some tips for coping with anxiety as election results come in Scripps News Staff LIVE: FOX 13 News Election Day digital special Pennsylvania election officials tackling challenges to mail ballots Scripps News Staff Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters