Salt Lake Tongan community reacts to Trump administration's expanded travel ban

SALT LAKE CITY — In the middle of downtown Salt Lake City, Kai Po Kava Lounge is meant to bring people together, and behind the counter is one Tongan family proud of where they came from.

“My parents migrated here in late '70s, and so my brother and I were only... I was five and he was four, so I don't remember much about Tonga, but I was grateful that my parents were able to get us here,” said Sitiveni Kauvaka.

As a matter of fact, the family was found gathered around the television inside the lounge watching a sports game.

“The game that we're watching today. It's his son is actually playing in Tonga,” said owner Unga Kauvaka. "As far as if we have ties in Tonga, we still have tons.”

When the brothers heard the news of the travel ban expanding to Tonga, they had mixed emotions.

“The culture that we have, especially for weddings, funerals, a lot of it will impact the elderly because those that don't have a visa to enter into the United States won't have the privilege of entering in anymore,” Sitiveni said.

“We still have family that go back and forth. We were just with family members that just arrived last week. But as far as people that are coming out here, they still have to apply for a visa and all of that stuff first,” Unga added.

There are some things they support about the ban.

“I’m kind of for it in some cases, because of keeping safety, protection,” Sitiveni said.

However, there are still some lingering concerns.

“It does hurt. It will hurt our country,” Sitiveni said. "Coming from Tonga, you can't swim 18,000 miles away, but everybody entering through current visas. So, with that being banned, yeah, it'll be sad.”

The brothers told FOX 13 News that they have podcast discussions, inviting people from other cultures to discuss international decisions that impact their countries.

“I think this goes along with it. What can we do to help our families back in the islands?” Unga said.

Despite everything, they feel the Salt Lake community will be okay during the ban.

The new restrictions will take place on Jan. 1.