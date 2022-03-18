Bleachers, Modest Mouse, and more: Ogden Twilight concert series lineup announced

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Twilight has announced its 2022 lineup!

The annual summer concert series will kick off on June 21 with Bleachers headlining and The Lemon Twigs opening. The final concert is scheduled for Oct. 1, but the performers are not yet announced.

All shows are held at the Ogden Amphitheater with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Here's the full lineup: (with a few "TBAs")

Tuesday, June 21: Bleachers

Opener: The Lemon Twigs

Thursday, Aug. 4: Local Natives / Lucy Dacus

Saturday, Aug. 6: TBA

Tuesday, Aug. 9: The National

Opener: Bartees Strange

Thursday, Aug. 25: Beach House

Tuesday, Aug. 30: Modest Mouse

Wednesday, Sept. 7: Lauv

Saturday, Sept. 17: Flume

Opener: Kareem Ali

Thursday, Sept. 22: CHVRCHES

Saturday, Oct. 1: TBA

"Yes, it’s real! No we can’t believe it either!!" Ogden Twilight's Instagram caption read.

Opening acts not listed are TBA.

Season tickets are now on sale, and tickets to individual concerts are scheduled to go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

The Ogden Twilight website says concert tickets also count as a RideUTA pass for the night, so attendees can take FrontRunner, TRAX and/or UTA buses at no extra charge.

All events will be held rain or shine, but the lineup is subject to change.

The series also said it "will not be requiring Covid protocols at this time," but they will follow recommendations from the CDC, local health departments, and artist accomodations.