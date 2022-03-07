Popular Salt Lake City musical festivals announce lineups

SALT LAKE CITY — Two of Salt Lake City's most popular music festivals officially released their lineups Monday.

LoveLoud and the Twilight Concert Series will be held in the coming months at different venues in the Salt Lake area.

Set for May 14 at Vivint Arena, LoveLoud will feature Dan Reynolds, the founder of the organization and lead singer of Imagine Dragons, along with the following acts:

The Aces

Anitta

Mat and Savanna Shaw

Neon Trees

Willow



LoveLoud "aims to ignite conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept, and support our LGBTQ+ communities."

Tickets for LoveLoud go on sale Wednesday.

Over the summer, the Twilight Concert Series is celebrating its 35th year and will feature numerous performers over three months at the Gallivan Center.

July 14 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Houndsmouth, Dad Bod

Aug. 6 - Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Spencer.

Aug. 11 - The Decemberists, Brigid Mae Power

Aug. 16 - Cuco

Sept. 2 - Shakey Graves, Sierra Ferrell, Michelle Moonshine

“Twilight has been an integral part of Salt Lake City for 35 years now, and we can’t wait to present this incredible season. The 2022 Twilight Concert series features a lineup which is diverse, exciting, and is sure to be a season with something for everyone, contributing to the vibrancy and vitality of Salt Lake City and making it the best place to live, work, and play,” says Felicia Baca, the Executive Director for the Salt Lake City Arts Council.

Season tickets for the Twilight Concert Series are now on sale and can be found here, with $10 individual show tickets going on sale Tuesday.