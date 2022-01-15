Celine Dion cancels remainder of tour in U.S. and Canada, including SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Celine Dion has announced some unfortunate news for her fans who were planning to see her perform live at Vivint Arena in March — along with more than a dozen other locations.

The singer announced Saturday that the remaining shows on the North American portion of her "Courage World Tour" will be canceled due to her ongoing recovery from a health issue.

Dion was scheduled to perform across the United States and Canada from March 9 to April 22. She had already performed 52 shows on the tour before the COVID-19 pandemic brought it to a halt, according to a press release on the cancellation.

The announcement said Dion was treated for "severe and persistent muscle spasms" that made her unable to perform, and she said the recovery process has taken longer than she had hoped. Medical staff will continue to evaluate and treat her condition.

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," Dion said in a statement. "There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

The canceled concerts are:



March 9, Denver, Colorado

March 11, Salt Lake City, Utah

March 14, Winnipeg, Manitoba

March 17, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

March 20-21, Edmonton, Alberta

March 24, Portland, Oregon

March 26, Tacoma, Washington

March 28-29, Vancouver, British Columbia

April 1, San Francisco, California

April 3, Oakland, California

April 5, San Diego, California

April 8, Glendale, Arizona

April 10, Sacramento, California

April 14-15, Los Angeles, California

April 20, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

April 22, Washington, D.C.

The European leg of the “Courage World Tour” is still scheduled to begin May 25 in Birmingham, England.