Korie and Willie Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty' fame unveil new Facebook Watch show

Korie and Willie Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" fame are set to star in a new reality show.

The "At Home with the Robertsons," which premiered Monday on Facebook Watch, follows the couple who welcome celebrity guests to their Louisiana home to discuss various topics.

According to People, the show will run for eight weeks and be released on Mondays and Thursdays.

The Robertson's became a household name through their "Duck Dynasty" show, which ran for 11 seasons on A&E.

According to ET Canada, on Monday episodes, the Robertson's will host in conversation with celebrity guests.

On Thursdays, the husband-wife duo will invite more family members to discuss what they’ve learned.