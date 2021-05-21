Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Lady Gaga opens up about sexual abuse she suffered by unnamed producer at 19

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this image provided by Apple, Lady Gaga appears in a scene from "The Me You Can't See." (Apple via AP)
Harry and Oprah Mental Health
Posted at 2:49 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 16:49:27-04

Lady Gaga is opening up about being sexually assaulted by a music producer when she was 19.

The pop superstar recalled the experience on the premiere episode of Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new docu-series "The Me You Can't See."

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, said she had a "total psychotic break" after being raped and becoming pregnant by the unnamed producer.

Gaga said they locked her away in a studio and threatened to burn her music if she didn't take her clothes off.

The Grammy and Oscar-winner said she doesn’t “ever want to face that person again.”

Gaga said she was diagnosed with PTSD years later, and for years she "was not the same girl."

According to the Associated Press, Gaga first spoke publicly in 2014 during an interview with Howard Stern, saying the producer was 20 years older than her.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere