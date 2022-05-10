Watch
Meow! 'Hello Kitty' truck to roll into Salt Lake City

Posted at 2:14 PM, May 10, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the world's most popular felines will be rolling into the Salt Lake City area this weekend.

Sporting exclusive "goodies" and collectibles, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a pop-up appearance outside the Fashion Place Mall in Murray on Saturday.

The truck will be in the courtyard area between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and feature the following items:

  • a NEW Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle
  • a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
  • a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt
  • a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
  • a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos
  • Hand-decorated cookie sets
  • Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets
  • Other best-selling items include; Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies
