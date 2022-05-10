Meow! 'Hello Kitty' truck to roll into Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the world's most popular felines will be rolling into the Salt Lake City area this weekend.
Sporting exclusive "goodies" and collectibles, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a pop-up appearance outside the Fashion Place Mall in Murray on Saturday.
The truck will be in the courtyard area between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and feature the following items:
- a NEW Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle
- a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
- a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt
- a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
- a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos
- Hand-decorated cookie sets
- Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets
- Other best-selling items include; Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies