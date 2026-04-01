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Ogden Twilight 2026 summer concert series lineup announced

Patrick Carney
Jeff Lombardo/Jeff Lombardo/Invision/AP
Patrick Carney (left) of The Black Keys Performs at the 2015 Pemberton Music Festival on July 17th, 2015 in British Columbia, Canada (Photo by Jeff Lombardo/Invision/AP)
Patrick Carney
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OGDEN, Utah — From indie folk to rock to EDM, there's a wide range of genres among the artists visiting northern Utah this summer for the annual Ogden Twilight concert series.

The series kicks off on June 9 with "The Black Keys" and concludes on Oct. 7 with "Big Thief." All concerts are held at the Ogden Amphitheater.

Here's the full lineup:

  • June 9: The Black Keys
    • Opener: Fai Laci
  • June 22: Gregory Alan Isakov
  • June 25: Elderbrook
    • Opener: Tobiahs
  • July 2: BUNT.
  • July 30: Of Monsters and Men
  • Aug. 5: Wet Leg
    • Opener: Momma
  • Aug. 22: Sofi Tukker
    • Opener: LP Giobbi
  • Aug. 25: Mt. Joy
  • Opener: Joe P
  • Sep. 18: Lane 8
    • Openers: Massane; Ashibah
  • Oct. 7: Big Thief

And no, this isn't an April Fool's prank. The organizers announced the lineup on Tuesday.

Tickets range from $20-45 (plus tax and fees) for general admission. VIP tickets run up to $125. A season pass in GA is $175 plus fees, or $750 for VIP. You can find more information or purchase tickets HERE.

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