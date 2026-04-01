Ogden Twilight 2026 summer concert series lineup announced

OGDEN, Utah — From indie folk to rock to EDM, there's a wide range of genres among the artists visiting northern Utah this summer for the annual Ogden Twilight concert series.
The series kicks off on June 9 with "The Black Keys" and concludes on Oct. 7 with "Big Thief." All concerts are held at the Ogden Amphitheater.
Here's the full lineup:
- June 9: The Black Keys
- Opener: Fai Laci
- June 22: Gregory Alan Isakov
- June 25: Elderbrook
- Opener: Tobiahs
- July 2: BUNT.
- July 30: Of Monsters and Men
- Aug. 5: Wet Leg
- Opener: Momma
- Aug. 22: Sofi Tukker
- Opener: LP Giobbi
- Aug. 25: Mt. Joy
- Opener: Joe P
- Sep. 18: Lane 8
- Openers: Massane; Ashibah
- Oct. 7: Big Thief
And no, this isn't an April Fool's prank. The organizers announced the lineup on Tuesday.
Tickets range from $20-45 (plus tax and fees) for general admission. VIP tickets run up to $125. A season pass in GA is $175 plus fees, or $750 for VIP. You can find more information or purchase tickets HERE.