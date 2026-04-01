Ogden Twilight 2026 summer concert series lineup announced

OGDEN, Utah — From indie folk to rock to EDM, there's a wide range of genres among the artists visiting northern Utah this summer for the annual Ogden Twilight concert series.

The series kicks off on June 9 with "The Black Keys" and concludes on Oct. 7 with "Big Thief." All concerts are held at the Ogden Amphitheater.

Here's the full lineup:

June 9: The Black Keys

Opener: Fai Laci



June 22: Gregory Alan Isakov

June 25: Elderbrook

Opener: Tobiahs



July 2: BUNT.

July 30: Of Monsters and Men

Aug. 5: Wet Leg

Opener: Momma



Aug. 22: Sofi Tukker

Opener: LP Giobbi



Aug. 25: Mt. Joy

Opener: Joe P

Sep. 18: Lane 8

Openers: Massane; Ashibah



Oct. 7: Big Thief

And no, this isn't an April Fool's prank. The organizers announced the lineup on Tuesday.

Tickets range from $20-45 (plus tax and fees) for general admission. VIP tickets run up to $125. A season pass in GA is $175 plus fees, or $750 for VIP. You can find more information or purchase tickets HERE.