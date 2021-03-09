Pepé Le Pew reportedly will not appear in any upcoming Warner Bros. projects

Pepé Le Pew, the controversial Looney Tunes character who is notorious for his unwanted advances towards female characters, will reportedly not appear in any upcoming projects from Warner Bros.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, Warner Bros. has no plans to use the French skunk in any projects.

Deadline reported that Warner Bros. also has no current TV series featuring Le Pew nor plans to have him appear on Looney Toons, Bugs Bunny Builders, and Tiny Toons Looniversary.

The news comes as the character, which was first introduced in 1945, was cut from "Space Jam 2" and the subject of a New York Times opinion piece, which said the character “added to rape culture."

But according to both media outlets, the two incidents appear to be unrelated.

Warner Bros. made the move more than a year ago to cut Le Pew's scene from the movie and remove him from TV projects, THR reported.