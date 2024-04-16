Red Butte Gardens releases lineup for popular outdoor concert series

SALT LAKE CITY — Red Butte Garden released its lineup for one of northern Utah's most popular and star-studded concert series.

JUNE 4 - Burning Spear and Xavier Rudd

JUNE 13 - Umphrey's McGee w/Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country

JUNE 17 - Kaleo w/Vincent Lima

JUNE 19 - Mat Kearney w/Donovan Frankenreiter

JUNE 26 - The String Cheese Incident

JULY 7 - Blues Traveler, JJ Grey & Mofro

JULY 10 - Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

JULY 14 - Portugal. The Man with Spoon Benders

JULY 15 - The Revivalists w/Hiss Golden Messenger

JULY 16 - SLASH - S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival with Keb' Mo', Samantha Fish, Jackie Venson

JULY 23 - Lake Street Dive with Celisse

JULY 25 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Big Boi

JULY 29 - Melissa Etheridge and Jewel

JULY 31 - Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo with The Vindys

AUG. 5 - Stray Cats w/The Midnight Cowgirls

AUG. 6 - Charley Crockett

AUG. 11 - Gary Clark

AUG. 15 - Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth & Leftover Salmon

AUG. 16 - O.A.R. w/Fitz & the Tantrums

AUG. 18 - The Beach Boys

AUG. 19 - Shakey Graves

AUG. 20 - Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes

AUG. 27 - Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

SEPT. 5 - The Airborne Toxic Event

SEPT. 8 - Keane

SEPT. 9 - Buena Vista Social Orchestra

SEPT. 12 - Vance Joy

SEPT. 17 - Indigo Girls and Amos Lee

SEPT. 18 - Crowded House

SEPT. 24 - Rodrigo & Gabriela

Because of the intimate setting, the concerts often sell out quickly. Member presale tickets go on sale April 29, while the public can start purchasing tickets beginning May 2.