Red Butte Gardens releases lineup for popular outdoor concert series

SALT LAKE CITY — Red Butte Garden released its lineup for one of northern Utah's most popular and star-studded concert series.
- JUNE 4 - Burning Spear and Xavier Rudd
- JUNE 13 - Umphrey's McGee w/Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country
- JUNE 17 - Kaleo w/Vincent Lima
- JUNE 19 - Mat Kearney w/Donovan Frankenreiter
- JUNE 26 - The String Cheese Incident
- JULY 7 - Blues Traveler, JJ Grey & Mofro
- JULY 10 - Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
- JULY 14 - Portugal. The Man with Spoon Benders
- JULY 15 - The Revivalists w/Hiss Golden Messenger
- JULY 16 - SLASH - S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival with Keb' Mo', Samantha Fish, Jackie Venson
- JULY 23 - Lake Street Dive with Celisse
- JULY 25 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Big Boi
- JULY 29 - Melissa Etheridge and Jewel
- JULY 31 - Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo with The Vindys
- AUG. 5 - Stray Cats w/The Midnight Cowgirls
- AUG. 6 - Charley Crockett
- AUG. 11 - Gary Clark
- AUG. 15 - Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth & Leftover Salmon
- AUG. 16 - O.A.R. w/Fitz & the Tantrums
- AUG. 18 - The Beach Boys
- AUG. 19 - Shakey Graves
- AUG. 20 - Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes
- AUG. 27 - Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
- SEPT. 5 - The Airborne Toxic Event
- SEPT. 8 - Keane
- SEPT. 9 - Buena Vista Social Orchestra
- SEPT. 12 - Vance Joy
- SEPT. 17 - Indigo Girls and Amos Lee
- SEPT. 18 - Crowded House
- SEPT. 24 - Rodrigo & Gabriela
Because of the intimate setting, the concerts often sell out quickly. Member presale tickets go on sale April 29, while the public can start purchasing tickets beginning May 2.