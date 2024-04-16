Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Red Butte Gardens releases lineup for popular outdoor concert series

Red Butte Concerts.jpg
Red Butte Garden
Red Butte Concerts.jpg
Posted at 9:50 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 11:56:25-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Red Butte Garden released its lineup for one of northern Utah's most popular and star-studded concert series.

READ: Twilight Concert Series unveils 2024 lineup

  • JUNE 4 - Burning Spear and Xavier Rudd
  • JUNE 13 - Umphrey's McGee w/Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country
  • JUNE 17 - Kaleo w/Vincent Lima
  • JUNE 19 - Mat Kearney w/Donovan Frankenreiter
  • JUNE 26 - The String Cheese Incident
  • JULY 7 - Blues Traveler, JJ Grey & Mofro
  • JULY 10 - Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
  • JULY 14 - Portugal. The Man with Spoon Benders
  • JULY 15 - The Revivalists w/Hiss Golden Messenger
  • JULY 16 - SLASH - S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival with Keb' Mo', Samantha Fish, Jackie Venson
  • JULY 23 - Lake Street Dive with Celisse
  • JULY 25 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Big Boi
  • JULY 29 - Melissa Etheridge and Jewel
  • JULY 31 - Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo with The Vindys
  • AUG. 5 - Stray Cats w/The Midnight Cowgirls
  • AUG. 6 - Charley Crockett
  • AUG. 11 - Gary Clark
  • AUG. 15 - Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth & Leftover Salmon
  • AUG. 16 - O.A.R. w/Fitz & the Tantrums
  • AUG. 18 - The Beach Boys
  • AUG. 19 - Shakey Graves
  • AUG. 20 - Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes
  • AUG. 27 - Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
  • SEPT. 5 - The Airborne Toxic Event
  • SEPT. 8 - Keane
  • SEPT. 9 - Buena Vista Social Orchestra
  • SEPT. 12 - Vance Joy
  • SEPT. 17 - Indigo Girls and Amos Lee
  • SEPT. 18 - Crowded House
  • SEPT. 24 - Rodrigo & Gabriela

Because of the intimate setting, the concerts often sell out quickly. Member presale tickets go on sale April 29, while the public can start purchasing tickets beginning May 2.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere