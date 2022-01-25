Watch
Reigning 'Jeopardy!' champion Schneider breaks record with winning streak

Carol Kaelson/AP
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jan 25, 2022
"Jeopardy!" reigning champion Amy Schneider celebrates another milestone as she continues her winning streak.

Schneider is now the second-winningest contestant in the game show's history.

On Monday, Schneider won her 39th consecutive game, surpassing Matt Amodio’s 38-day record.

She is now only behind Ken Jennings, who holds the record with 74-straight wins, which he set in 2004.

“It still feels unreal,” Schneider said in a statement released by the game show. “Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it …Then Ken said it, and I thought, ‘Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing,’ and it was pretty great.”

Schenider's winning total thus far sits at $1,319,800, which is roughly $200,000 behind Amodio's $1,518,601 total winnings.

