Spears' new lawyer files motion to remove her father as conservator

Popstar Britney Spears' new lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed a motion Monday to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservator.

According to NPR and NBC News, Rosengart requested that her father be removed and replaced with Jason Rubin.

Rosengart, who became Spears' new lawyer on July 14 when a judge accepted her request she could hire her own lawyer for her conservatorship case, calling the move an "objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance," NBC News reported.

According to NPR, Rosengart's request also included that Rubin gets to make decisions on Britney's health care and to give him "the power and authorization to pursue opportunities related to professional commitments and activities including but not limited to performing, recording, videos, tours, TV shows, and other similar activities as long as they are approved by the conservator of the person, the conservatee's medical team."

Almost a month ago, Spears gave riveting testimony about her 13-year conservatorship, which she called "abusive."

Her father has been acting as her sole conservator since 2008.