The Chocolate Covered Wagon at Gardner Village in West Jordan is gearing up for Easter! Between the personalized eggs, the chocolate bunnies and baskets, and the breakable Treasure Eggs (complete with mallet!) it's going to be a festive holiday season.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 14:40:15-04
