'The Sandlot' stars return to Salt Lake City for movie's 30th anniversary

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the cast members of the 1993 movie "The Sandlot" came to Utah on Saturday for a special 30th anniversary viewing party and panel discussion. But first, they visited some of the sights in the Salt Lake area where scenes from the iconic baseball movie were filmed.

Videos (seen above) from Marty York, who played Alan "Yeah-Yeah" McClennan, show him and others visiting the now-vacant lot on Navajo Street where THE actual "Sandlot" scenes were shot.

York then visited Vincent Drug Store, which also played a prominent role in the film.

"Where we bought the ball, and where we saw Wendy," York says while filming — before a quick on-camera appearance from Tom Guiry who played Scotty Smalls, the main character.

The group also stopped by a building where an artist painted a large mural of the character "Squints."

The "Sandlot" actors are participating in a screening event at Kingsbury Hall Saturday night where they'll also talk with the audience.

Members of the cast also came to Salt Lake City in 2018 for the movie's 25th anniversary. They stopped by the FOX 13 News studio to chat with Good Day Utah and The Place.