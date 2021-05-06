'You showed up!' Garth Brooks sells out Rice-Eccles Stadium in 30 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Garth Brooks showed just how bad Utah wants to get out and party as the pandemic winds down.

WATCH: Garth Brooks talks with Dan and Kerri about his upcoming concert in SLC

On Thursday, the country superstar sold out his July 17 concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium in less than 30 minutes.

YOU SHOWED UP! #GARTHinSALTLAKE is Ticketmaster's fastest stadium sell out in US history! 50,000 tickets in less than 30 minutes! Touring is BACK. Utah, Idaho, this is going to be the time I'VE been waiting for! Way to go @Ticketmaster! Counting the days to see U-tah! love, g — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 6, 2021

Brooks praised his Utah fans on social media, writing "You showed up!" while adding it was Ticketmaster's fastest stadium sell out in U.S. history.

"Touring is BACK, Utah, Idaho, this is going to be the time I'VE been waiting for!," wrote Brooks.

According to Brooks, he's the first solo-artist to perform at the University of Utah's stadium in 10 years, and the first concert held at Rice-Eccles since U2 in 2011.