'You showed up!' Garth Brooks sells out Rice-Eccles Stadium in 30 minutes

Brent N. Clarke/Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Honoree Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Garth Brooks
Posted at 2:41 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 16:41:56-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Garth Brooks showed just how bad Utah wants to get out and party as the pandemic winds down.

WATCH: Garth Brooks talks with Dan and Kerri about his upcoming concert in SLC

On Thursday, the country superstar sold out his July 17 concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium in less than 30 minutes.

Brooks praised his Utah fans on social media, writing "You showed up!" while adding it was Ticketmaster's fastest stadium sell out in U.S. history.

"Touring is BACK, Utah, Idaho, this is going to be the time I'VE been waiting for!," wrote Brooks.

According to Brooks, he's the first solo-artist to perform at the University of Utah's stadium in 10 years, and the first concert held at Rice-Eccles since U2 in 2011.

