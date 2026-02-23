Black History Month celebrated at Millcreek Common with art, performances

MILLCREEK, Utah — Black History Month is being celebrated at Millcreek Common through art, performances, and community programming designed to highlight Black heritage and local talent.

One exhibit curator, Michelle Pace, has been doing art since she was a kid.

"My art teacher in school, Miss Wanzer, God rest her soul, she actually used to put my things in shows under her name because I was nine, so I couldn't be in the show," Pace recalled. "They would win contests and then she'd come back and I'd get the prizes."

Now, Pace is helping provide similar opportunities to other artists through exhibits like "Shades of Community" at Millcreek Common, which gives Black artists a space to showcase their work.

"I just wanted to encourage the artists to show themselves in this exhibit — whether it be a new skill or a skill they haven't done before or a piece they haven't shown before, to put it up and at the forefront of this exhibit," Pace said.

The exhibit is part of a month-long series of events at the Millcreek City Hall honoring Black History, which has more ties to Millcreek than some might know.

"Millcreek is a very diverse community, and we have been since our very founding," said Millcreek Mayor Cheri Jackson. "Some of the first Black settlements were here in Millcreek: Samuel and Amanda Chambers settled here in 1875."

Throughout the month, community members have been able to participate in activities including a scavenger hunt, panels and history exhibits, with more upcoming this weekend.

"Utah has such a small African American population. We are 3% of the state," said Millcreek special events planner Miriam Dickerson. "I think it's important that we have these moments to show up together in community and show up for community."

Pace said she hopes the celebration encourages creativity and representation year-round, not just during Black History Month.

"I want to be able to be the Miss Wanzer to someone else, and to a lot of somebody else's to let this grow," she said.

More information about Black History Month programming at Millcreek Common can be found on their website.