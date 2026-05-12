Book shop in Sandy promotes the importance of reading

SANDY, Utah — One local business in Sandy aims to help promote literacy and the love of reading. Every Wednesday, Eborn Books and Gifts will be giving away free books to kids and adults. It’s a part of their “Read for 10” campaign, where they urge kids to read for at least 10 minutes with their parents.

This Wednesday, the store will be celebrating the start of the Read for 10 campaign with food from local vendors, and people can come in to get their free book.

Jason Hansen, the owner of Eborn Books and Gifts, said it’s a way to bring the community together and promote literacy which will have lasting impacts on the next generation. The team at Eborn Books and Gifts hopes that as parents and their kids read together, they’ll also discuss their books and build relationships with the families too.

“Basically it’s to get people to read more,” Hansen said. “It’s a different day and age with so many different options and so now it’s just so important to read an actual book.”

The store partnered with Sandy City to promote and share the importance of reading.

“Children always need books and encouragement to read,” Katie Atkinson, the community affairs director for Sandy City. “As a city we want to help promote the growth of everyone especially our children. The more we can inspire and use imagination and promote emotional resiliency the better off we’ll be as a community.”

The store is also looking for donations of books throughout this time as Hansen said they’ll be giving away thousands of copies throughout this campaign.