Celebrating Cinco de Mayo at a local taqueria

HOLLADAY, Utah — Tony Valdez and Real Taqueria in Holladay celebrate Cinco de Mayo the way they know best: working hard. They're getting ready to serve tacos, drinks, and good vibes to celebrate the Mexican holiday.

"Cinco de Mayo is a time for Mexican culture to be the star of the day," Valdez said. "There are so many good Mexican restaurants that are local. Obviously ours is the best, but you know it's a really good time for people to come out there and support the Mexican people and culture."

Real Taqueria started as a food truck but quickly opened its bright pink Holladay storefront in September 2019. They say community support was essential for getting them through the tough years of the COVID-19 pandemic as a new business.

"It all started with my dad making the trip from Mexico to the United States about 40 years ago, doing what he did best, which is food, and bringing all the family members in to do it too," Valdez said.

Over the past nearly six years, they've created an experience they believe goes beyond the plate.

"You can grab a taco from anywhere, but this is more than that," said Maria Hernandez, the marketing director for Real Taqueria. "This is an experience, this is when you go to your grandma's house and have food with your grandma in your living room or in the dining room."

For this family, Cinco de Mayo isn't just about the party — it's also an opportunity to celebrate heritage and hard work.

"It makes me feel like that's what the U.S. is about," Valdez said. "It's about coming here, identifying something you're good at, doing a little capitalism if you will, and then just doing it, just striving for it."