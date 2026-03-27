Check out this Lasagnchiladas recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Here's Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Lasagnchiladas:
Ingredients:
- Oil as needed
- ½ c. beef broth
- 1 small onion, roughly chopped
- 1 qt. favorite marinara
- 1 lg. carrot, roughly chopped
- 1 lg. egg
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 8 oz. ricotta cheese
- 1 tbsp. minced garlic
- 1 tbsp. fresh chopped basil
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1 tbsp. fresh chopped oregano
- ½ lb. Italian sausage
- 1 c. grated parmesan cheese
- 1 taco seasoning packet
- 2 tbsp. tomato paste
- 6-8 fajita tortillas
- 8 oz. shredded mozzarella
Directions:
- Preheat your oven to 375. Pulse the onion and carrots in a food processor until finely minced. Add the mixture plus the garlic to an oiled skillet over medium heat. Mix in the salt and cook 5 minutes or so.
- Add the beef and sausage and crumble the meats as they brown. Drain any excess fat. Add the tomato paste and taco seasoning and cook a few more minutes. Add the broth and 2 c. of the marinara and bring to a simmer. Simmer 8-10 minuts.
- In a bowl, mix the ricotta, egg, basil, oregano, and ¾ c. of the parmesan. Set aside. Coat a 9x13 baking dish with nonstick spray then coat the bottom with 1 c. of the marinara.
- Build the enchiladas adding about ½ c. of the meat mixture followed by ¼ c. of the ricotta mixture to a tortilla. Tightly roll and place it in the prepared baking dish. Continue until you’ve used up the fillings and completely filled the baking dish.
- Top with the remaining marinara and shredded mozzarella. Place in the oven to bake roughly 25 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and browning. Let it sit 10 minutes to cool a bit before serving. Enjoy!