Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki with Smith's Chef Jeff

If you are feeling the need for a hearty and delicious meal, Smith's Chef Jeff has a recipe to delight you.
Ingredients – Chicken
• 1 pack chicken tenders
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• Zest and juice of 1 lemon
• 1 tsp dried oregano
• 1/2 tsp kosher salt
• 1/4 tsp black pepper
• 1 tbsp garlic, minced
• Skewers, as needed
Ingredients – Tzatziki
• 3/4 cup Greek yogurt
• 1/2 cucumber, peeled and seeded, grated and squeezed dry
• 1 tbsp olive oil
• 1 tbsp lemon juice
• 1 tsp garlic, minced
• 1 tsp dried dill
• 1/4 tsp salt
To Serve
• Pita bread
• Sliced tomato
• Sliced red onion
Instructions
- Place chicken in a zip-top bag with olive oil, lemon juice and zest, oregano, salt, pepper, and garlic. Marinate 1–2 hours.
- Make tzatziki by mixing all ingredients in a bowl. Taste and adjust seasoning; set aside.
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Thread chicken onto skewers.
- Grill 4–5 minutes per side, or until internal temperature reaches 160°F.
- Serve chicken in pita with tzatziki, tomato, and red onion.