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Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki with Smith's Chef Jeff

Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki with Smith's Chef Jeff
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If you are feeling the need for a hearty and delicious meal, Smith's Chef Jeff has a recipe to delight you.

Ingredients – Chicken

• 1 pack chicken tenders

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• Zest and juice of 1 lemon

• 1 tsp dried oregano

• 1/2 tsp kosher salt

• 1/4 tsp black pepper

• 1 tbsp garlic, minced

• Skewers, as needed

Ingredients – Tzatziki

• 3/4 cup Greek yogurt

• 1/2 cucumber, peeled and seeded, grated and squeezed dry

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 1 tsp garlic, minced

• 1 tsp dried dill

• 1/4 tsp salt

To Serve

• Pita bread

• Sliced tomato

• Sliced red onion

Instructions

  1. Place chicken in a zip-top bag with olive oil, lemon juice and zest, oregano, salt, pepper, and garlic. Marinate 1–2 hours.
  2. Make tzatziki by mixing all ingredients in a bowl. Taste and adjust seasoning; set aside.
  3. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Thread chicken onto skewers.
  4. Grill 4–5 minutes per side, or until internal temperature reaches 160°F.
  5. Serve chicken in pita with tzatziki, tomato, and red onion.

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