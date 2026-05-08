Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki with Smith's Chef Jeff

If you are feeling the need for a hearty and delicious meal, Smith's Chef Jeff has a recipe to delight you.

Ingredients – Chicken

• 1 pack chicken tenders

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• Zest and juice of 1 lemon

• 1 tsp dried oregano

• 1/2 tsp kosher salt

• 1/4 tsp black pepper

• 1 tbsp garlic, minced

• Skewers, as needed

Ingredients – Tzatziki

• 3/4 cup Greek yogurt

• 1/2 cucumber, peeled and seeded, grated and squeezed dry

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 1 tsp garlic, minced

• 1 tsp dried dill

• 1/4 tsp salt

To Serve

• Pita bread

• Sliced tomato

• Sliced red onion

Instructions