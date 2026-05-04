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Cream cheese biscuits and sausage gravy with Smith's Chef Jeff

Cream cheese biscuits and sausage gravy with Smith's Chef Jeff
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It isn't summer without some delicious food and this week Smith's Chef Jeff brings us some cream cheese biscuits with sausage gravy.

Ingredients:

For the Biscuits:
- 2¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tbsp baking powder
- ½ tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp sugar
- ½ tsp salt
- 4 tbsp cold butter, cubed
- 4 oz cold cream cheese, cubed
- 1 cup cold buttermilk - Extra buttermilk (for brushing)
For the Gravy:
- 1 lb breakfast sausage
- 3 cups half-and-half
- 3 tbsp flour
- 3 tbsp butter
- ¼ tsp dried thyme
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. In a food processor, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, and salt. Pulse to combine.

2. Add the butter and cream cheese; pulse until coarse crumbs form. Transfer to a bowl.

3. Make a well and pour in buttermilk. Mix until a shaggy dough forms.

4. Turn onto a floured surface and press into a 12x12-inch square about ¾-inch thick.

5. Cut into 4 squares, stack, press down, and repeat twice to create layers. Cut into 8 squares. Cut into 8 squares and place on a parchment lined sheet pan.

6. Brush the biscuits with buttermilk and bake 18-22 minutes or until puffed and golden.

7. For gravy: melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add sausage and cook until browned, crumbling as it cooks. Stir in flour, thyme, salt, and pepper. Cook 2 minutes.

8. Add half-and-half gradually, stirring often. Bring to a boil, lower the heat and simmer 5 minutes or until thickened and creamy.

9. Serve gravy over warm biscuits.

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