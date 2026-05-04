Cream cheese biscuits and sausage gravy with Smith's Chef Jeff

It isn't summer without some delicious food and this week Smith's Chef Jeff brings us some cream cheese biscuits with sausage gravy.

Ingredients:

For the Biscuits:

- 2¼ cups all-purpose flour

- 1 tbsp baking powder

- ½ tsp baking soda

- 2 tsp sugar

- ½ tsp salt

- 4 tbsp cold butter, cubed

- 4 oz cold cream cheese, cubed

- 1 cup cold buttermilk - Extra buttermilk (for brushing)

For the Gravy:

- 1 lb breakfast sausage

- 3 cups half-and-half

- 3 tbsp flour

- 3 tbsp butter

- ¼ tsp dried thyme

- ½ tsp salt

- ½ tsp pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. In a food processor, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, and salt. Pulse to combine.

2. Add the butter and cream cheese; pulse until coarse crumbs form. Transfer to a bowl.

3. Make a well and pour in buttermilk. Mix until a shaggy dough forms.

4. Turn onto a floured surface and press into a 12x12-inch square about ¾-inch thick.

5. Cut into 4 squares, stack, press down, and repeat twice to create layers. Cut into 8 squares. Cut into 8 squares and place on a parchment lined sheet pan.

6. Brush the biscuits with buttermilk and bake 18-22 minutes or until puffed and golden.

7. For gravy: melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add sausage and cook until browned, crumbling as it cooks. Stir in flour, thyme, salt, and pepper. Cook 2 minutes.

8. Add half-and-half gradually, stirring often. Bring to a boil, lower the heat and simmer 5 minutes or until thickened and creamy.

9. Serve gravy over warm biscuits.