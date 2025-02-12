Developers claim it will enhance Utahn's lives, so what is the status of The Point development in Draper?

DRAPER, Utah — Work has begun on phase one of "The Point" construction project at the site of the old Utah state prison in Draper. According to the site's developers, the final project will be, "...one of the most important quality-of-life opportunities in Utah history."

After breaking ground in December 2024, crews began work on Porter Rockwell Boulevard and the utilities under the road. “It seems like it’s going slow, but actually, one month after the inmates were relocated, we started demolition,” said Michael Ambre, Executive Director over Point of the Mountain State Land Authority.

The taxpayer-funded project is envisioned as a tech hub of sorts that will include office space, housing, retail, a frontrunner stop, and even entertainment. According to Ambre, the first work project and phase of construction have started.

“It took approximately a year, there's a lot that goes into demolition you have to work with state history, and there is environmental issues you've got to deal with,” Ambre said.

Simple planning stages for The Point had been going on for five years. “You can imagine trying to think of everything you could possibly think of, some of it hasn't been invented yet, and plan for everything, and then you've got to plan for all of the infrastructure to support that development, so it takes some time, “he said.

It will take roughly two years to complete the infrastructure work that has recently begun. According to the critical infrastructure timeline, it will take two years to complete the infrastructure to support the development alone. Infrastructure work will include utility work on roads, water, storm drains, sewer, and electricity. “Now we are transitioning, we are out of the planning phase, and we are really into the execution of this, the infrastructure and the development,” Ambre said.

Crews don’t anticipate seeing their entire vision of phase one alone coming to fruition for 15 years. Within the next year, Ambre said Utahns can expect to see things go vertical. Adding that people can start living on the site in the year 2028.

“Over the next year even two years, you will see a lot of earth being moved out there, a lot of trucks a lot of pipes being laid, and that kind of thing, in a year from now,” Ambre said. “We're rethinking, we are trying to slow things down, we are trying to encourage biking and walking and create more of an urban setting than a suburban setting.”

The massive development undertaking isn’t set to see the finish line for several years. Luckily, for commuters the 600-acre lot allows for construction to remain self-contained, not impacting roads and travel nearby.