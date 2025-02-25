'Dreamscapes' returns to Gateway after being booted from South Town

SALT LAKE CITY — It's been over six months since Utahns were able to enter the world of Dreamscapes, but now it's back at a new location in The Gateway!

The immersive art experience was forced to move from its location at The Shops at South Town last summer after it was announced that the Sandy mall would be the location for the Utah Hockey Club's new practice facility.

"I think it was scary because this has been the center of my world for so long since I was 14, and with it being moved so drastically, I was a bit shocked," said Dreamscapes artist Izzy Beauchesne.

Now, Izzy and Dreamscapes feel blessed to return to their roots at The Gateway.

"It's a miracle that we were able to rebuild this again and reopen, so we're so excited to share this with everyone," said Derek Dyer, the executive director of the Utah Arts Alliance.

Inside the new location, there are some reimagined exhibits to see and love, but just like all the previous Dreamscapes, there's still an emphasis on sustainability.

"90% of all of our materials are upcycled or repurposed," Dyer said. "A lot of these exhibits have been repurposed from past Dreamscapes."

In just their first full week open, Beauchesne hopes the community will come out to The Gateway to support what she calls "a miracle."

"I'm just really grateful for the volunteers and community members that have come together to help us create this space," she said.

Dreamscapes is open Tuesday through Saturday at The Gateway. If you want to learn more about hours or tickets, you can go here.