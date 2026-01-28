Enrico's Deli and Pizzeria brings taste of NYC to West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Fresh-made meatballs, sandwiches galore, and New York-style pizza served by the slice. If you're craving a true taste of the Big Apple, Enrico's Deli and Pizzeria might be the closest thing you'll find.

"The way I say it, it's like our little slice of New York," said Enrico's co-owner Jessica Lemieux.

From the decor and music to the staff and food, walking into Enrico's inside Jordan Landing in West Jordan feels like stepping into NYC.

Lemieux says the Enrico's experience has been years in the making. She's been in the restaurant industry for nearly two decades, and the restaurant was inspired by her family's previous trips to New York City, and named after her dad and son.

"Enrico's started just because why not do it for ourselves, we've been doing it for franchises and stuff, and it's like, 'Hey, I think it's time to make it happen for us,'" she explained.

For Enrico's, quality and consistency are everything, and while the menu is packed with crowd favorites, there's one item that really stands out: their one-pound pastrami sandwich named "The Rico."

"The pastrami is from the oldest manufacturer in America," Lemieux said. "We braise it another six hours, slice it thick, and it's so good."

At lunch and dinner, you'll often find the line for Enrico's out the door, but as their popularity grows, so does the meaning behind it all. Jessica's father has since passed away, but she says he would be proud of what the deli has become.

"All of the stuff that's happening was like his dream, so when we got called to be on FOX 13 and stuff like that, it was like, 'Whoa, we did it, Dad.' We're making it happen the way he wanted," Jessica said.

The team is ramping up staff and production to keep up with demand, but Lemieux has dreamed of one day expanding into a market as well.

"I want you to be able to come and grab a pound of pastrami, come and grab our marina sauce, come and grab meatballs," she said. "You're making it at home, but it's our stuff that you love."