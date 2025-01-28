Governor Cox signs agreement to bring electric aircraft to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Beta Technologies and 47G to potentially revolutionize travel in the Beehive State. "Eventually, Utah will be a place where air taxis will operate and we will move passengers in urban environments," stated Aaron Starks, the President and CEO of 47G.

The signing took place during the annual Utah Aerospace & Defense Day on the hill.

Those involved called this a transformative, first step towards establishing air transportation and providing Utahns with cost-effective, mobility options.

Aaron Starks says the initiative will reduce commute times, increase access for communities across the state and improve air quality through clean energy solutions. "We will be able to, through air taxis and conventional takeoff and landing aircraft, move people throughout the state, from rural to urban and urban to rural in a way that’s never been done before," explained Starks. "This is a meaningful way to connect Utah to one, unified economy."

The initiative is being done in close collaboration with the Utah Department of Transportation, Utah's Inland Port Authority, and the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity.

“This is the golden age of Utah. We are at the epicenter of cutting-edge innovations in the commercial aviation industry that will play a critical role in Utah’s economic future. Utah is not just embracing the future of transportation—we are leading it,” said Governor Spencer Cox.

Under the signed agreement, 47G claims they will be able to establish a statewide electric charging network for both aircraft and ground-based vehicles, create pilot training programs, and develop a model to forecast flight operations. Flight demonstrations to educate and engage the public are also encouraged under the agreement.

“We are working to implement an advanced air mobility strategy that provides Utahns more transportation choices, improves air quality through the use of clean energy technologies, and enhances access to jobs, education and recreational opportunities," stated Governor Cox.

According toMorgan Stanley, the advanced air mobility market will reach a value of $1.5 trillion by 2040. In Utah alone, the industry is expected to generate 11,000 new full-time jobs, $8 billion in new business activity and related stimulus, and $1.8 billion in local, state, and federal tax revenues by 2045.