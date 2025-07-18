District Attorney declines to charge officers after shooting left several homes with bullet holes

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — An investigation into a fatal police pursuit in West Jordan has ended with no criminal charges filed against the West Jordan Police Department officers involved.

The July 5, 2024 incident began with a phone call from a woman who had a protective order against her grandson, Nicholas Bryce Kemp, who eventually would be at the center of the chase.

Residents feel unsafe after shooting left several homes with bullet holes:

Residents feel unsafe after shooting left several homes with bullet holes

Kemp's grandmother called 9-1-1, saying he had threatened to harm her, and mentioning that he said he was going to get drunk to work up his nerves to come and kill her.

Officers went to the home of the grandmother's friend, where she was staying safe. An hour later, at approximately 7:50 p.m., Kemp’s mother reached out to officers while at a carnival in the area. She also had a protective order against her son and said she had received alarming text messages from him.

Sgt. Robert Lofgran went to the carnival to brief officers with the mother, while Ofc. Trevor Newland went to the grandmother's home address to see if Kemp would arrive there. While on the road, Newland spotted a Dodge SUV, which was consistent with Kemp's vehicle, and followed him before Kemp ran a red light.

Newland later saw Kemp's right hand outside the driver’s window with a gun before shooting twice at the officer. The pursuit continued, with Lofgran spotting Kemp before all parties converged at an intersection of 9000 South and 1300 West.

Lofgran pulled in front of the Dodge to attempt a pit maneuver for the first time, with Kemp refusing to comply as officers yelled for him to show his hands and get out. Instead, Kemp fled the scene with multiple officers chasing him.

A second pit maneuver was performed minutes later, and Kemp's hand was once again seen pointing a gun out of the window. Lofgran then fired 11 times through the front windshield of his vehicle.

A third pit maneuver was attempted at 8:06 p.m., and shortly afterward, a fourth pit maneuver caused Kemp's Dodge to come to a stop. Lofgran crashed into a wall when Kemp exited the car and started firing.

Lofgran, Newland, along with Ofc. Patrick Cullen and Sgt. Adam Julian, returned fire, hitting Kemp. Officers found an empty handgun next to Kemp's waist, with a fully loaded magazine in his right hand, along with a holster on his left waist.

Kemp was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries. An autopsy showed Kemp died of multiple gunshot wounds.