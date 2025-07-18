Logan officers injured during pursuit of suspect speeding through neighborhoods

LOGAN, Utah — A 37-year-old woman was taken into custody after an overnight vehicle pursuit through Logan on Friday that injured three officers before she was finally stopped.

According to the Logan Police Department, officers were called just after midnight on a report of a woman, identified as Kindy Ann Viator, "acting erratically" in the middle of the road. When officers approached Viator, who was inside her own vehicle, she sped away.

During the pursuit, Viator allegedly ran through multiple stop signs and traveled at a "high rate of speed" through residential areas.

With officers following, Viator pulled into a dead end and "began rapidly maneuvering back and forth in a small space between the dead end and the police vehicle." She then collided with a police car and another parked vehicle before fleeing the area.

As another office pursued Viator with the emergency lights and sirens operating, Viator went into another dead end before turning around and hitting the second police vehicle.

Viator later collided again with the second officer's car, disabling her vehicle. She surrendered and was taken into custody and faces numerous charges, including Assault on a Peace Officer and Reckless Driving.

One of the officers suffered a wrist injury during the pursuit, while another suffered a laceration to the head. Another officer who suffered "substantial injuries" was transported to the hospital by ambulance.