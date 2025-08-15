Hands-on learning: How West Jordan High School's automotive program inspires future mechanics

WEST JORDAN, Utah — In a shop tucked inside West Jordan High School, students are putting tools in their hands, learning how to repair cars, and fueling a passion for what’s under the hood.

“I like making things shine, making them look better. There’s just a sense of pride that comes with that for me,” said Nathan Shields, an automotive collision repair instructor.

The program, as part of Jordan Academy for Technology & Careers, offers hands-on experience repairing cars after accidents, restoring them to factory standards, and learning how to estimate repair costs. Shields says it’s especially rewarding when students take those skills and apply them to their own vehicles.

“I love seeing the students bring their cars in and start working on them; they fix the cars themselves, and you just see them light up,” he said. “Sometimes students bring their mom’s car in to repair, or their grandparents.”

From vinyl wraps to custom paint jobs, Shields says students get to explore the creative side of the industry as well. "A lot of students, a lot of kids, the car industry, it’s all about personalizing your vehicle. Here they can learn how to do that,” he said.

By the time they graduate, students can earn multiple industry-recognized certifications — something few high school programs in Utah offer. “This gives them the opportunity to experiment to see what they enjoy and what they excel at,” said Kristie Clawson, a career and technical education coordinator. “It gives them the opportunity to earn industry certifications without the big price tag on them.”

The program has become so popular that there’s been a waiting list for its 52 spots over the past two years. For Shields, it’s about more than just cars. “I love teaching these kids and getting them excited about this industry or giving them an alternate career path,” he said.

For students interested in turning a love of cars into a career, West Jordan High’s automotive program offers the skills and certifications they need to step straight into jobs after graduation. Visit Jordan Academy for Technology & Careers for more information.