Warm meals, movies, and shelter: Inside Utah's Code Blue movie nights

SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures drop across Utah, about 150 people without a home found warmth, food, and entertainment over the weekend during Unsheltered Utah's Code Blue Movie Nights.

"We're all human. We're just trying to survive and make it through another day," Travis McBride, 46, said from inside First United Methodist Church in Salt Lake City. "I was living around on the street in front of this church a lot."

McBride says he's no longer unsheltered. Now, he works with Unsheltered Utah, a nonprofit that steps in as a part of Utah's "Code Blue" alerts. That's when shelters can expand capacity when temperatures in an area are expected to drop to 18 degrees or below for at least two hours during 24 hours.

Dozens of people, who slept on camping cots, were able to eat hot meals, warm up, watch movies, and simply have a safe place to rest during "Code Blue Movie Nights" at St. Mark's Cathedral and First United Methodist Church in Salt Lake City.

"It's a chance for us to give back and have people in a safe place for the night," Damon Talbot, an operations director for Unsheltered Utah, said.

The nonprofit works to meet the immediate needs of unsheltered residents through social services and various resources. They help people find employment and permanent housing, too. Talbot says Code Blue Movie Nights started four years ago through a collaboration with the church, which was already hosting movie nights for people.

Talbot says volunteers serve dinner and breakfast. Through partnerships with schools and families, they also offer bags with essentials, including hand warmers, snacks, hygiene supplies, hand sanitizer, and a personalized letter.

Talbot says Unsheltered Utah is looking for volunteers to help support the unhoused members of our community this winter. Visit unshelteredutah.org for more information on how you can help. "It's always nice to have a lot of volunteers who can walk around and talk to them, make them feel like they're human," McBride said.