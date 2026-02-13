Holladay couple shares secrets to 65 years of marriage ahead of Valentine's Day

HOLLADAY, Utah — A couple celebrating 65 years of marriage may have the answer to the timeless question: What's the secret to a successful marriage?

Gordan and Joann Westover were married in 1961. This week, they took part in a "newlywed" style game at The Ridge Cottonwood retirement community to see just how well they know each other after decades together.

The questions weren't easy, and sometimes the answers weren't perfect. But Gordan and Joann Westover sure seem to have a perfect marriage. "We were never angry when we went to bed. I don't think we had fights like some people do," Joann Westover said. "I really liked him from the beginning."

Some 65 years together and counting, Gordan still remembers the day they met at a college in California. "The person sitting between us asked, 'Are you married. She wants to know," Gordan recalled. "So I went home and told my mother, 'The girls over there are quite forward.'"

The rest, as they say, is history.

These soulmates have every reason to celebrate not just Valentine's Day, but every day. "She is such a support, and we have adventures with each other that are really wonderful," Gordan Westover said.

"I know that he loves me and he tries to please me. If I ask him to do something, he is always willing," Joann Westover said.

They are a couple that stands the test of time.

When asked for advice to young couples, Gordan's response was simple: "Hang in there and continue to love each other."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.