Neil Armstrong Academy inspires students with hands-on STEM and creative learning

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Our Cool School of the Week is taking us to West Valley, where students at Neil Armstrong Academy are reaching for the stars through hands-on STEM learning.

"Our purpose as a STEM school is to prepare our students for the challenges in the world they're going to face," said school Principal Grace Morrell.

In the school's maker's space, students take on creative projects. Every year, the school also works on a challenge. This year? Building a train with hopes of breaking a Guinness World Record.

Students also get to participate in groups like LEGO League, where teamwork, problem-solving, and LEGOs are front and center. One student told FOX 13 News their favorite part is that "there are so many fun things you can do with it."

Learning at Neil Armstrong Academy goes beyond the classroom thanks to the school's Sky Dome, a 350-degree immersive learning space! "Today my class is visiting some U.S. monuments," said second-grade teacher Leah Dorvell.

Physical activity is also important at school! In P.E., students stay active with games like nine square, while teachers emphasize the importance of movement and fun in education.

This week, Granite Credit Union honored Neil Armstrong Academy Drama Teacher Ms. Noyes, who helps kindergarten students work on set design, acting, and more for several "operas" throughout the school year. "It is so fun to work with kids, so fun to be creative, and I'm just glad to be a part of it," Ms. Noyes said.

