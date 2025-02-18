How the 'Worthy' circus is raising money for suicide awareness in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Inside Cirque Du Kairos, watching Danielle Conlon, it's hard to believe she started aerial acrobatics just two years ago. "Every week that I came, I got stronger and stronger and could do more and more," Conlon said.

When she first started, she couldn't pull herself up. Now, she can do that and more, thanks to what she learned at Cirque Du Kairos. "The mission statement of "circus is for everybody" gave me the courage to say you know, I think I'm going to try this," Conlon said.

This week Conlon and other Kairos performers are getting ready to show their amazing skills at their upcoming show, Worthy: A Circus with a Cause. The show is a charity benefit for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Utah Chapter and features performers of all abilities and levels. "Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in Utah, and I think circus is a beautiful way to talk about it without it being super painful," said Shay Williamson, owner of Cirque Du Kairos.

Shay is one of the only hair suspension artists in Utah. She says performers and guests all experience Worthy in their own way. "When I first started this show, I was definitely doing it for my healing and sharing it with others, and now this feels like so much of a healing event for others that I just get to facilitate," Williamson said.

For Conlon, performing in Worthy is personal. "I have several loved ones who are suicide attempt survivors, I also lost a dear friend to suicide a few years ago, and so when I did Worthy last year, it was to honor them," Conlon said.

This year, she is also honoring someone else. "I learned I am also worthy as I am, so this year, I'm also doing it to honor myself."

Tickets to Worthy are sold out, but if you'd like to help the cause you can donate to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Utah Chapter here.