Indian speed skating pioneer fights to stay in the US and train for Olympic dream

KEARNS, Utah — For Shruti Kotwal, the American dream is measured in laps. Kotwal is India's first and only female speed skater, but her ability to continue training is in question.

Most days, Kotwal can be found at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, training for an eventual spot for the World Cup or Olympics. "It takes a lot out of you physically, financially, emotionally," Kotwal explained.

The 34-year-old grew up in a country where skaters like her are rare. She grew up roller skating in a city called Pune in Western India. "I tried ice skating on a frozen lake in India," she recalled. "On natural ice, we don't have Zambonis or anything. I wanted to learn more, but there was nothing available there."

She moved across the globe four years ago, leaving everything behind to live her dream.

"Moving continents for a sport for an Indian, I think, is really crazy. Especially for a winter sport because we don't have the infrastructure or winter athletes."

Kotwal holds national records and competes in speed skating internationally. She believes she is living proof that the country you grow up in doesn't define how far you can go.

"You leave your family behind, you sacrifice a lot," Kotwal expressed. "I probably have seen my family twice in the last four years."

However, now, her grit alone isn't enough. Shruti says her O-1 professional athlete visa expires in June, and to stay in the U.S. and continue her dream, she needs financial support to cover immigration application and legal fees, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

With support from professional ski mountaineer Caroline Gleich, Kotwal is now raising money to cover attorney and filing costs and continue doing what she loves.

"She competes at an international level. And she's doing such hard work on the ice," Gleich stated. "Athlete to athlete, I know how much work goes into training at a high level. I didn't want a legal challenge to be the reason that she couldn't continue training in Utah."

Kotwal hopes her journey on the ice is far from over. "I just wish I had a better chance at doing what I love."

You can find more information on the fundraiser to help support Shruti Kotwal by clicking here.