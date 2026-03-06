Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Irish Nachos:

Ingredients :

For the Potatoes :



2 lb. medium russet potatoes

2 tbsp. melted butter

1 tsp. dried thyme

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. pepper

For the Cheese Sauce :



2 tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. flour

½ c. whole milk

1 c. Guinness, non-alcoholic if desired

1 tsp. dijon mustard

1 tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. hot sauce

2 c. shredded irish cheddar or other

To Finish :



½ lb. deli corned beef, sliced ¼ inch thick and chopped

¼ c. sour cream

1 c. shredded mozzarella

12 oz. bacon, chopped and cooked to crispy

pico de gallo as needed

2 green onions, chopped

Jalapenos if desired

Directions :

1. Preheat your oven to 450. Use a mandolin or sharp knife to cut the potatoes into 1/8 to ¼ inch slices. Soak the potatoes in cold water for 30-60 minutes. Thoroughly dry the potatoes. Place the potatoes in a large bowl and add the melted butter, thyme, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Toss to combine.

2. Place the potatoes in a single layer on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Place in the oven to bake for 20 minutes. Turn them over and bake another 20 minutes or until they are golden brown.

3. Make the cheese sauce by melting the butter in a pot over medium heat. Once melted, add the flour and whisk, cooking 1 minute. Whisk in the milk, and once combined, add in the Guinness, dijon, garlic powder, salt, and hot sauce. Bring to a simmer, whisking often. Once simmering, cook, whisking often, 5 minutes or so. Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the cheddar 1 cup at a time until smooth. Keep warm and covered until ready to use.

4. Keep the potatoes on the sheet pan or layer them on an oven-safe platter or skillet. Sprinkle on the mozzarella cheese, bacon, and corned beef, and return to the oven and bake 3-4 minutes or until the cheese is melty. Top the nachos with the cheese sauce, dollops of sour cream, pico de gallo, green onions, and jalapenos. Serve immediately. Enjoy!