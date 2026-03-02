'Carry On' skateboarding program aims to teach kids emotional regulation, coping strategies

PROVO, Utah — At first glance, it looks like a typical skateboarding place, but at Carry On in Provo, every trick, fall, and try again is part of a larger lesson.

The non-profit organization teaches mental health skills primarily to young people, using skateboarding as a vehicle for learning emotional regulation, coping strategies, and confidence building.

"You get to work harder every day," said Lachlan, a participant in the program.

Carry On offers different classes, such as a traditional 8-week program multiple times a year, as well as open skate nights and others for adults and kids as young as three years old.

All classes combine movement and mentorship through a "lecture and lab" approach where kids learn mental health skills in a classroom setting, and can practice them in real time while skating. The program also teaches children "zones of purpose," so they learn when it's okay to challenge themselves and when it's okay to rest.

Students are also taught green, yellow, and red mindset patterns to help them better understand their own emotional responses.

"We're seeing kind of a decline in mental health for kids, and this approach is very unique, it's disruptive," said Carry On Executive Director, Cole Parkinson. "We really believe in the sense of stress exposure activities and teaching mental health."

The goal is preventative mental health; to give kids tools before they need them because at Carry On, it's not just about landing the trick, it's learning how to get back up.

Parents, such as Lachlan's mom, Stacey, say that's the real win.

"Something like skateboarding is challenging, and they can use the mindset and confidence to help build that in their lives outside of skateboarding as well," she said.

