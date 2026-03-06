Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Mini Shepherd's Pies:

For the Filling :

Oil as needed

½ onion, minced

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 lb. ground beef

1 tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

4 tbsp. tomato paste

2 tbsp. flour

1 tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. dried parsley

2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 ½ c. beef broth

1 ½ c. frozen mixed veggies

3 slices cheddar cheese, cut into 12 squares

For the Potato Cups :

1 ¼ c. chicken broth or water

2 tbsp. butter

½ c. milk

2 c. potato flakes

1 lg. egg

1 c. shredded cheddar

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

2 tbsp. fresh or 1 tbsp. dried chives

Directions:

1. For the potato cups, preheat your oven to 375. In a pot bring the broth or water, milk, salt, pepper, and butter to a boil. Remove from the heat and stir in the garlic and potato flakes. Once combined, stir in the egg, cheese, and chives until the mix resembles mashed potatoes.

2. Spray a 12 cup muffin tin with non-stick spray. Add ¼ cup of potato mixture to each cup. Spray your hands with non-stick then form each space into cups with the mixture going up the sides of each space. Place in the oven to bake 25-30 minutes to golden brown.

3. As the cups bake, make the filling by coating a skillet over medium high heat with oil. Once hot add the ground beef, onions, garlic, salt and pepper. Crumble the meat as it browns. Drain any excess fat.

4. Add the tomato paste and cook 2 minutes stirring often. Stir in the flour to combine. Add in the Worcestershire, thyme, parley and broth. Bring to a simmer. Add in the veggies and cook 2-3 minutes.

5. Fill each cup with ¼ c. of the filling, top each with a slice of cheese. Melt a few minutes in the oven. Serve warm. Enjoy!