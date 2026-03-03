Smart Cart: Stuffed Bell Peppers

Posted

Stuffed Mediterranean Bell Peppers Ingredients 4 large bell peppers

1 medium onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup uncooked rice (white or brown)

1 can black beans (drained and rinsed)

1 can diced tomatoes (14–15 oz)

½ cup shredded cheese (cheddar or mozzarella)

1–2 Tbsp olive oil

Spices: 1 tsp cumin, ½ tsp chili powder, salt & pepper to taste

Optional protein: ½ lb ground turkey or chicken, cooked and seasoned Instructions Cook the Rice Bring 2 cups of water to a boil in a small pot.

Add 1 cup rice, reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 15–20 min (white) or 40–45 min (brown) until water is absorbed and rice is tender.

Fluff with a fork and set aside. Prep the Peppers Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C).

Slice tops off bell peppers and remove seeds/membranes.

Lightly brush or spray the outside with olive oil. Set aside. Cook the Filling Heat 1–2 Tbsp olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.

Sauté onion until soft (~3–4 min), then add garlic and cook 30 sec.

Optional protein: if using, add ground turkey or chicken and cook until browned.

Stir in cooked rice, black beans, diced tomatoes, cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Cook 2–3 minutes until everything is heated through and well combined. Stuff the Peppers Spoon the filling evenly into each bell pepper.

Top each with a little shredded cheese (½ cup divided among 4 peppers). Bake Place stuffed peppers upright in a baking dish.

Cover with foil and bake 25–30 min.

Remove foil and bake another 5–10 min until peppers are tender and cheese is melted/browned. Plate each stuffed pepper as a full meal. Optional: garnish with parsley.

Serve alongside a simple salad or extra veggies if desired. Notes:

Vegetarian version keeps cost low (~$2–$3 per serving) while still protein-rich from beans.

Optional protein addition raises it slightly (~$2.75–$3.50 per serving) but still far cheaper than takeout.

Can prep ahead: rice and filling can be made a day in advance. Smart Cart Smart Cart: Turkey Meatballs + Spaghetti Smart Cart Smart Cart: Busy Night One-Pot Chicken & Rice Smart Cart Smart Cart: Cozy Up Chili

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.