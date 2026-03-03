Smart Cart: Stuffed Bell Peppers

Stuffed Mediterranean Bell Peppers
Ingredients
- 4 large bell peppers
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup uncooked rice (white or brown)
- 1 can black beans (drained and rinsed)
- 1 can diced tomatoes (14–15 oz)
- ½ cup shredded cheese (cheddar or mozzarella)
- 1–2 Tbsp olive oil
- Spices: 1 tsp cumin, ½ tsp chili powder, salt & pepper to taste
- Optional protein: ½ lb ground turkey or chicken, cooked and seasoned
Instructions
Cook the Rice
- Bring 2 cups of water to a boil in a small pot.
- Add 1 cup rice, reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 15–20 min (white) or 40–45 min (brown) until water is absorbed and rice is tender.
- Fluff with a fork and set aside.
Prep the Peppers
- Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C).
- Slice tops off bell peppers and remove seeds/membranes.
- Lightly brush or spray the outside with olive oil. Set aside.
Cook the Filling
- Heat 1–2 Tbsp olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.
- Sauté onion until soft (~3–4 min), then add garlic and cook 30 sec.
- Optional protein: if using, add ground turkey or chicken and cook until browned.
- Stir in cooked rice, black beans, diced tomatoes, cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Cook 2–3 minutes until everything is heated through and well combined.
Stuff the Peppers
- Spoon the filling evenly into each bell pepper.
- Top each with a little shredded cheese (½ cup divided among 4 peppers).
Bake
- Place stuffed peppers upright in a baking dish.
- Cover with foil and bake 25–30 min.
- Remove foil and bake another 5–10 min until peppers are tender and cheese is melted/browned.
- Plate each stuffed pepper as a full meal. Optional: garnish with parsley.
- Serve alongside a simple salad or extra veggies if desired.
- Notes:
- Vegetarian version keeps cost low (~$2–$3 per serving) while still protein-rich from beans.
- Optional protein addition raises it slightly (~$2.75–$3.50 per serving) but still far cheaper than takeout.
- Can prep ahead: rice and filling can be made a day in advance.