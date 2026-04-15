‘It’s nice to be celebrated’: Military families honored at Foxboro Elementary’s Purple Up Day

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — This month, Utah joined the rest of the nation in honoring military families. Gov. Spencer Cox declared April 2026 as the Month of the Military Child, and Wednesday is Purple Up Day — a day where people can wear purple to honor military kids.

According to the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs, Utah has approximately 15,00 military children.

At Foxboro Elementary School, staff, students and their families gathered for a breakfast at the beginning of the school day. Purple ribbons and table cloths adorned the gymnasium. A line of students cheered on the families as they walked into the gymnasium and sat down at their tables.

“We have about 15 students that have parents that are active military,” Principal Shelly Truelson said.

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Carrie Vanderbilt and her kids, Logan and Tucker, came to the breakfast. Her husband and their dad has been in the Air Force for many years and is currently deployed.

“It’s been really hard,” she said. “We were supposed to have him home last week, so we’re adjusting to the new normal.”

As a family, they’ve traveled the world and moved around a lot throughout the past several years.

“Changing schools, making new friends and leaving friends is hard for them, too,” Carrie said.

Logan has a different perspective about constantly moving around.

“You get to have friends around the world,” he said.

So, celebrating military kids today at school made Carrie, Logan and Tucker feel supported.

“The school has been amazing, and it’s nice to be celebrated, too,” she said. “It’s really great for their friends to know about the struggle and more about the cool pieces, and we get to do it together.”

Foxboro Elementary School is a Purple Star school, which means they have different resources and programs to help support military kids. For example, they have a dedicated page online for military families and a therapist who comes to talk to the kids.