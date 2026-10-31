Magna woman turns love of creepy dolls into Halloween display

MAGNA, Utah — At the very end of Twain Drive in Magna, something is waiting along Carla Monterroza’s fence.

Actually, there are a lot of things.

Dolls.

They might scare some people, but for Monterroza, the creepier the better.

Monterroza, 36, has spent years collecting dolls and other spooky things, often finding them at thrift stores. This year, she decided to bring some of that collection outside and put it on display outside her home.

“I’ve always loved creepy stuff,” Monterroza said. “These things bring me comfort."

And the collection doesn’t stop at the fence.

Inside, Monterroza's home is blacked out and filled with the things she loves: horror film memorabilia, vintage dolls and a collection of Ouija boards.

“My house is like this all year round,” Monterroza said through a laugh.

Monterroza said she eventually decided the “live, laugh, love” decor she once owned had to go.

“Once I started making enough money, I went and bought all this horror decor,” she said.

She said she finds some of the dolls at thrift stores. And when asked whether any of them might be haunted, one doll in a black dress came to mind.

“Well, one time, I swear I heard tiny footsteps outside my door,” Monterroza said. “This doll was the only one I had at the time."

Still, being surrounded by spooky things is something Monterroza said brings her comfort, especially when life itself gets difficult.

"When I’m watching horror films, they make me feel not as bad about all the things I might be going through in life,” Monterroza said.

More spooky sights: Lagoon-inspired 'Terroride' brings Halloween scares to Clinton neighborhood