New report ranks Utah #1 for Social Capital, nearly doubles national average

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ranks number one in the nation for social capital, according to a recent study by the Utah Foundation, scoring 82 out of 100 compared to the national average of 44.

Social capital measures the connections, trust, and civic engagement within communities, and it has significant implications for crime rates, economic prosperity, and quality of life.

"Social capital itself is very important just as a concept, because it has to do with lifting people out of poverty. It has to do with making connections and getting people education. It has to do with household economics, but also community economics, like the state, the economy of the state, and the economy of the communities that we live in," said Shawn Teigen, president of the Utah Foundation.

Higher social capital correlates with lower crime rates and increased social trust, including reduced rates of fraud and scams. Utah has maintained its top ranking on this measure for 12 years, though the state has been sliding slightly toward the national average in recent years.

Utah leads the country in social trust, family health, and community life. However, one factor that contributes to high community life scores is trending toward national averages.

The state's declining fertility rates represent fewer family connections, which serve as a key indicator for future social capital. This trend also affects another declining measure in the study: future generations.

Despite these concerns, Utah is improving in civic engagement and social mobility, which measures the ability to advance in education, income and occupation.

By contrast, Nevada ranks last in social capital nationally, while California ranks second to last.

