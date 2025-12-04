Utah offers rebates for electric snowblowers, heating equipment

SALT LAKE CITY — If you're looking to upgrade your equipment to something better for the environment, you'll want to take advantage of some savings.

Many cities, including spots across Utah County and up north in Logan, offer rebates to exchange your gas-powered snowblower for an electric-powered one. You could save up to $300.

There are also other rebates for cold-weather equipment. You can save through the Renew Choice Conserve Program when you switch out a gas-powered heat pump or water heater for electric.

You'll want to check in with your city's public works to see if they offer a program in your neighborhood. Just make sure you track your purchase, so you can apply for that rebate and save smarter.

