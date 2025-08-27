New sober living home in Murray offers hope for recovery and stability: 'It's the best thing you can do'

MURRAY, Utah — Odyssey House, a non-profit substance abuse treatment center, opened its newest sober living home on Wednesday. It’s a complex in Murray with 20 beds, helping people with substance use and mental health crises.

For those like Sommer Ogzewalla, she said sober living was the best way to get her life back and get back on her feet. “I hurt my back at work a long time ago and got addicted to pain pills,” she said. “After a couple of months on heroin, I lost everything.

She fought through her battle with addiction and entered treatment. “I spent 72 days in jail and I didn’t want to be there; I wanted to be with my kids,” she said.

She went through treatment with her kids and was able to enter sober living at Odyssey House with her kids. “It’s the best thing that you can do for yourself right out of treatment, where you can learn to be on your own again.”

Her journey through sobriety led her to work for Odyssey House. “So I just wanted to give back what I got and you know be there to support people and make a difference,” she said.