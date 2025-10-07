Utah counselor urges teens to find healing in nature following recent tragedies

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A mental health professional is urging people to spend time connecting with nature to cope with recent, stressful news events. Kara Lewis is a high school counselor and clinical mental health counselor.

She urges the teens she works with to disconnect from phones and social media. “When we were teenagers, we didn’t have this constant access to every negative story out there. That’s what our teenagers are experiencing,” she said.

Lewis also runs Glen Ray’s Corn Maza and Pumpkin Patch and employs several teens.

Between both of her jobs, she sees how teens are struggling to process some of the recent tragic events in Utah, specifically the shooting at Utah Valley University that claimed the life of Charlie Kirk.

Going outside and connecting with nature can be a big help in finding comfort. “Being able to get outside and in nature. Utah is wonderful in the fall. To be able to experience all the beautiful sights in this area can be healing to help us deal with the traumas,” she explained.

She also hopes adults are understanding if their teen children, students or employees are struggling. “If people are opening up to you, let them talk,” she said. “That’s how we can really move past this.”

Resources are available to those experiencing mental health issues through calling 9-8-8 or using the Safe UT app.