No-fry fried ice cream bites from Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Cheff Jeff serves up some amazing no-fry fried ice cream bites.

Ingredients :

• For the Ice Cream:

• 1 quart vanilla ice cream

• For the Cinnamon Crunch Coating:

• 3 cups cornflakes, crushed

• 1/3 cup unsalted butter

• 1/3 cup sugar

• 1 tsp cinnamon

• Pinch of salt

• For Finishing:

• Cajeta or dulce de leche, warmed

• Honey or chocolate sauce (optional)

• Whipped cream (optional)

• Maraschino cherries (optional)

Instructions:

• Scoop ice cream into golf ball–size balls and freeze until very firm (1–2 hours or prep ahead).

• Melt butter in skillet, add cornflakes, sugar, cinnamon, and salt; toast until golden and crispy. Cool completely.

• Roll frozen ice cream balls in cooled coating, pressing gently to adhere.

• Return to freezer briefly if needed to firm up.

• Drizzle with warmed cajeta or dulce de leche.