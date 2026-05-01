No-fry fried ice cream bites from Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Cheff Jeff serves up some amazing no-fry fried ice cream bites.
Ingredients:
• For the Ice Cream:
• 1 quart vanilla ice cream
• For the Cinnamon Crunch Coating:
• 3 cups cornflakes, crushed
• 1/3 cup unsalted butter
• 1/3 cup sugar
• 1 tsp cinnamon
• Pinch of salt
• For Finishing:
• Cajeta or dulce de leche, warmed
• Honey or chocolate sauce (optional)
• Whipped cream (optional)
• Maraschino cherries (optional)
Instructions:
• Scoop ice cream into golf ball–size balls and freeze until very firm (1–2 hours or prep ahead).
• Melt butter in skillet, add cornflakes, sugar, cinnamon, and salt; toast until golden and crispy. Cool completely.
• Roll frozen ice cream balls in cooled coating, pressing gently to adhere.
• Return to freezer briefly if needed to firm up.
• Drizzle with warmed cajeta or dulce de leche.